24-yr-old found dead in Naraina, hit-and-run suspected: Police

A 24-year-old man was found dead on the Naraina flyover with severe head injuries in the early hours of Saturday, police said, adding that they suspect it to be a hit-and-run case involving a heavy vehicle. The man’s scooter was lying next to his body.

According to police, the man was identified as Prince Singhal, who lived in Delhi’s Pitampura and worked as a Spanish language customer care executive in a call centre in Gurugram.

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According to police, the man was identified as Prince Singhal, who lived in Delhi’s Pitampura and worked as a Spanish language customer care executive in a call centre in Gurugram.

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A case of rash driving, endangering life or personal safety and death by negligence was registered at Naraina police station on Saturday. Nearly a week later, the case still remains unsolved, as investigators are yet to identify the offending vehicle and the errant driver involved in the alleged hit-and-run.

Police said a passerby called to inform about the man’s body at around 4.50am on October 24.

“Singhal was identified when his sister called him after he did not return home. A police officer received the call and informed her about the accident,” an officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Singhal’s sister, he had left his Gurugram office around 4am. “When he did not turn up till 5.30am, I called him. A policeman answered the call and told me about the accident in which he was injured,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Singhal’s sister, he had left his Gurugram office around 4am. “When he did not turn up till 5.30am, I called him. A policeman answered the call and told me about the accident in which he was injured,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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The victim’s family has blamed the agencies responsible for installing and maintaining CCTV cameras behind the delayed arrest in the case. The CCTV footage from near the spot were blurry because of which nothing was properly visible, his family said.

“There is no camera installed on the flyover. We are scanning cameras on the route before and after the flyover to identify the offending vehicle,” the officer added.