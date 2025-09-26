25 illegal Bangladeshi migrants held from Delhi, UP

The Delhi Police on Thursday said they had apprehended 25 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh last week. While two of them were caught from Delhi, their questioning led the police to 23 others in Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh, who were also apprehended, officials said. All the migrants were found to be living without valid documents. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

All 25 apprehended illegal migrants were found to be residing in India without any valid travel or residential documents. All individuals were shifted to the MCD Community Temporary Detention Centre at Sarai Kale Khan in south Delhi, where further necessary legal formalities for their deportation have been initiated, said DCP (southeast) Hemant Tiwari.

“Preliminary profiling of the 25 apprehended Bangladesh nationals revealed that they were largely unskilled, working as ragpickers, farm labourers, and undertaking other casual occupations. None of them possessed valid documents or authorisation to remain in India,” Tiwari added.