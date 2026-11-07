25-yr-old dies in east Delhi crash

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man riding a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle died in a road crash allegedly involving an unknown vehicle on the Karkari Mor flyover near Preet Vihar in east Delhi on Thursday morning, police said on Friday.

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A case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered at the Preet Vihar police station against unknown persons.

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“Investigators are probing the possibility that the motorcycle may have slipped on a wet road, as a few passersby informed police that a water tanker sprinkling water on roads was seen on the same carriageway minutes before the accident. We are trying to identify the water tanker and its driver to verify the claims,” said a senior police officer.

According to the officer, the accident took place around 10.30am and information regarding the death of the motorcyclist was received at the police station from Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital, where he was taken in an ambulance from the scene.

A police team reached the hospital, where enquiry led to the identification of the motorcyclist as Himanshu, a 25-year-old resident of the Karkardooma area in east Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} “His family members were informed about his death. They told the police that he worked in a car showroom in Patparganj Industrial Area. Himanshu had left for his workplace on his motorcycle in the morning. Around 10.30am, some passersby saw him lying unconscious next to his motorcycle on Karkari Mor flyover. One of them called an ambulance that took him to the LBS Hospital, where the attending doctors declared him brought dead,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “His family members were informed about his death. They told the police that he worked in a car showroom in Patparganj Industrial Area. Himanshu had left for his workplace on his motorcycle in the morning. Around 10.30am, some passersby saw him lying unconscious next to his motorcycle on Karkari Mor flyover. One of them called an ambulance that took him to the LBS Hospital, where the attending doctors declared him brought dead,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}