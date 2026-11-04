25-yr-old shot dead in Sangam Vihar, 2 arrested

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was shot dead by two people in their mid-20s at Sangam Vihar near Wazirabad in north Delhi on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. The firing and murder case was solved after police arrested the two suspects and recovered the illegal firearm used in the crime.

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Their interrogation revealed that the murder was committed for revenge because the 25-year-old had allegedly killed the friend of one of the two men in 2021. He was arrested and jailed in the murder case and was released on bail last month, police said.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt said that around 11 pm on Monday, gunshots were fired near Gali No. 14 at Sangam Vihar near Wazirabad. Upon receiving information about the firing, a team from the Wazirabad police station reached the scene and found one Ravi with two gunshot injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Tuesday morning.

A case of murder and firing was registered and an investigation was taken up. Initial investigation revealed that Ravi was an accused in a murder case registered at Netaji Subhash Place police station in 2021. He was released from jail in October.

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday night, Ravi was consuming liquor with two people known to him. One of them was Kamal Goswami, 24, who was a friend of the person Ravi had murdered in 2021. Goswami had planned to take revenge for his friend’s murder. He included his associate, Monu, in the plan, said a police officer aware of the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday night, Ravi was consuming liquor with two people known to him. One of them was Kamal Goswami, 24, who was a friend of the person Ravi had murdered in 2021. Goswami had planned to take revenge for his friend’s murder. He included his associate, Monu, in the plan, said a police officer aware of the case. {{/usCountry}}

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“As per the plan, Ravi was lured on the pretext of consuming liquor. After drinking together, all three got into a car and stood at a spot talking. When Ravi came out of the vehicle, he was shot by Goswami. We have arrested Goswami and Monu. The car and the pistol used in the crime have been recovered,” added the officer.