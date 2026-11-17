A 26-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in a targeted killing on Monday near Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra’s office in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas. Delhi Police, however, clarified that the case was not linked to the minister or anyone in his office.

26-yr-old man shot dead near Delhi law minister’s office

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The incident around 8.30pm took place near Zero Pusta Road. Police said over a dozen rounds were fired at the victim, identified as Sameer, a resident of Mustafabad. The accused fled the site.

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The victim, who sustained multiple bullet injuries, was riding pillion when he was shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.

DCP (northeast) Rahool Alwal said the accused have been identified, without giving details. “The shooter has been identified and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused persons. The incident has no link with any political party and it is a result of personal enmity between two old associates,” said Alwal, adding, “A case under the relevant sections of law is being registered at PS Khajuri Khas.”

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{{^usCountry}} Police said they are using CCTV footage to map out the route the assailants used to escape. “We will make arrests soon,” said a senior police officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said they are using CCTV footage to map out the route the assailants used to escape. “We will make arrests soon,” said a senior police officer. {{/usCountry}}

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Mishra did not respond to HT’s requests for comment.

According to preliminary information, the victim was targeted over an old dispute, said a senior police officer, adding that police are probing all other possible angles, including personal enmity and old rivalry, to establish the motive behind the killing.

A crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team have also collected evidence from the site of the incident for further investigation.