    27-year-old arms supplier held after shootout

    Published on: Oct 26, 2025 3:46 AM IST
    By Jignasa Sinha
    Police said Kanishk Pahadiya alias Koku has been supplying illegal arms across the city for months (File photo)
    Police said Kanishk Pahadiya alias Koku has been supplying illegal arms across the city for months (File photo)

    After cross firing, the man was arrested with two automatic pistols, loaded magazines, and four empty cartridges

    New Delhi: A 27-year-old alleged arms supplier was arrested on Saturday after a brief exchange of fire in south Delhi’s Mehrauli. Police said the accused is involved in 13 criminal cases.

    Police officers said that Kanishk Pahadiya alias Koku is a well-known criminal in south Delhi who has been supplying illegal arms across the city for months. He even posted various photos and reels on social media, brandishing different types of pistols. Delhi Police wrote to Instagram to take down his account as he was influencing youth and minors, an officer said.

    Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said the social media surveillance team had previously lodged 41 cases of Arms Act in south district against various persons displaying illegal arms on various platforms. In these cases, 33 adults and 8 minors were apprehended and 34 illegal firearms and seven knives were recovered from their possession.

    “A raiding team was sent under SHO Sanjay Singh who found that Pahadiya would be travelling with weapons near Lado Sarai. A picket was set up near Shamshan Ghat Road in Mehrauli and around 3.15am, the accused was spotted on a bike and asked to stop but he tried to flee. His bike skidded and he started firing indiscriminately at the police team,” the DCP said.

    After cross firing, he was arrested with two automatic pistols, loaded magazines, and four empty cartridges.

    • Jignasa Sinha
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Jignasa Sinha

      Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes