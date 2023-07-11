Woman, 28, dies of suspected suicide in east Delhi hotel

A 28-year-old woman was found hanging in a room at a luxury hotel in east Delhi on Sunday afternoon, police said on Monday. Police ruled the case a death by suicide and said that no foul play was found during their initial enquiry — no injury marks were found on the woman’s body and the hotel room was locked from inside. (Representational Image/Getty Images)

Police ruled the case a death by suicide and said that no foul play was found during their initial enquiry — no injury marks were found on the woman’s body and the hotel room was locked from inside. Police said no suicide note was found in the room or from the possession of the woman, who worked at a government dispensary in south Delhi.

“Although the exact reason behind the extreme step was not known, it was learnt that the woman was in a relationship with a person which her parents were against. She was apparently not happy with this situation,” said deputy commissioner of police (east) Amrutha Guguloth.

The DCP added that around 3.30pm on Sunday, the Mayur Vihar police station received information regarding the hanging of a woman at a luxury hotel. A police team reached the hotel and learnt that the woman had checked into the hotel on Friday for a single day stay. On Saturday, she informed the hotel authorities that she was extending her stay for another day, said Guguloth.

“Around 3pm, when the hotel staff tried to contact the woman for the payment of the extended stay, there was no response from the room she was staying in. The hotel staff found the room locked from inside. They opened it using the master key and found the woman hanging from the water sprinkler in the room. Accordingly, the police station was informed,” said the DCP.

The police said that the family members of the woman, who live in south Delhi, were informed about the incident after which her father and brother reached the hotel. In their statements to police, they said that she left the house on Friday without informing anyone in the family. The family lodged a missing person’s complaint at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station.

“After the incident, the spot was inspected by crime spot investigation team, forensic experts, and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of east district. The body was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital for post-mortem examination,” added DCP Guguloth.