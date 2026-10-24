3 Delhi schools get bomb threats, found hoax

New Delhi

Nothing suspicious was found during the searches, police said, adding that they are yet to lodge an FIR in the matter. (Photo for representation)

At least three schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, leading to sudden evacuations and search operations, police said.

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Nothing suspicious was found during the searches, police said, adding that they are yet to lodge an FIR in the matter.

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According to Delhi Fire Services and the Delhi Police, calls were received from Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate, Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini, and Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar in the morning. The schools said they received the threat emails.

DFS said teams rushed to the schools after receiving information about the threats, and the premises were evacuated as a precautionary measure. The Delhi Police brought in bomb disposal squads, dog squads, fire department, bomb detection teams to search the premises. Police said the searches went on for an hour and nothing was found.

Police said the sender of the email has not been identified yet.

Earlier, on October 12, two schools in Rohini area received bomb threats, prompting authorities to launch search operations. The Delhi Fire Service confirmed that it had received calls regarding bomb threats at Venkateshwar Global School and Mount Abu Public School. Nothing suspicious was found in the searches there as well. On October 5, almost five schools including SPV received bomb threats.