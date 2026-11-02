3 arrested for pro-Khalistan graffiti at 2 Delhi Metro stations targeting Diljit Dosanjh

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday said they have arrested three men for allegedly writing pro-Khalistan graffiti at Jahangirpuri and Shastri Nagar metro stations last week. The graffiti also carried threats against Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh amid his Aura India tour, police said.

Diljit Dosanjh performed in Delhi recently as part of his AURA India Tour 2026. (File Photo/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused have been identified as Sumeet alias Raftar, Sumit Kumar alias Kaka and Gurpreet. The graffiti, which expressed support for the banned separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and the demand for Khalistan, was found at the two stations on October 29 and 30, respectively.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to officers, the graffiti was discovered on the floor near Gate 1 of Jahangirpuri metro station on October 29. A day later, similar writing was found on the inner wall of the staircase near Gate 2 of Shastri Nagar station.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh says many people tried to stop Delhi concert but he still did it, taunts people who ‘create negative energy’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the incidents, two FIRs were registered under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, 2007, and Section 62(2) of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002. The first was registered at Metro Azadpur police station and the second at Metro NSP police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incidents, two FIRs were registered under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, 2007, and Section 62(2) of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002. The first was registered at Metro Azadpur police station and the second at Metro NSP police station. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A team of the Special Cell’s Northern Range, led by inspectors Anukul Panwar and Parveen Kumar, arrested the three accused under the supervision of ACP Rahul Kumar Singh, police said.

The police described the graffiti as an act of defacement of public property that could affect public order and national integrity.