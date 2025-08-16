Two men have been arrested for allegedly attacking a 40-year-old man with “kirpaan” over a parking scuffle in central Delhi’s Jantar Mantar last week, police said on Friday. One more accused is currently at large. 3 men attack 40-year-old outside Jantar Mantar, 2 held

The arrested have been identified as Gaurav Sharma and Hardeep Singh, while the victim Rakesh Kumar is currently stable. Kumar was found lying outside Jantar Mantar on August 6, when passersby called the police and he was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

A senior police officer said, “We conducted an enquiry and found that the accused had an argument with Kumar who works as a driver. They had asked him to move his car in the parking space and got into a fight. The trio then pulled out a kirpaan and hit the victim. They managed to escape.” A case was registered at the Parliament Street police station.

“Singh is from Punjab and had come to Delhi to meet his friends. The third accused is still on the run and raids are being conducted to catch him,” the senior officer added.