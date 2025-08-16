Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

3 men attack 40-year-old outside Jantar Mantar, 2 held

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 03:56 am IST

Kumar was found lying outside Jantar Mantar on August 6, when passersby called the police and he was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly attacking a 40-year-old man with “kirpaan” over a parking scuffle in central Delhi’s Jantar Mantar last week, police said on Friday. One more accused is currently at large.

3 men attack 40-year-old outside Jantar Mantar, 2 held
3 men attack 40-year-old outside Jantar Mantar, 2 held

The arrested have been identified as Gaurav Sharma and Hardeep Singh, while the victim Rakesh Kumar is currently stable. Kumar was found lying outside Jantar Mantar on August 6, when passersby called the police and he was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

A senior police officer said, “We conducted an enquiry and found that the accused had an argument with Kumar who works as a driver. They had asked him to move his car in the parking space and got into a fight. The trio then pulled out a kirpaan and hit the victim. They managed to escape.” A case was registered at the Parliament Street police station.

“Singh is from Punjab and had come to Delhi to meet his friends. The third accused is still on the run and raids are being conducted to catch him,” the senior officer added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / 3 men attack 40-year-old outside Jantar Mantar, 2 held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On