3 shops selling prohibited firecrackers sealed

New Delhi:The Old Delhi district administration on Wednesday sealed three shops found selling prohibited firecrackers without valid licences or in violation of restrictions, during inspections carried out in compliance with Supreme Court directions.

Two shops and their godowns in Sadar Bazar and Qutab Road were sealed during inspections led by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Sadar Bazar. (HT Archive)

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Two shops and their godowns in Sadar Bazar and Qutab Road were sealed during inspections led by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Sadar Bazar. Officials also sealed prohibited firecrackers from roadside vendors in Teliwara Chowk and Sadar Bazar.

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Dharmendra Kumar, district magistrate, Old Delhi said the inspection was carried out following the Supreme Court directions and would continue over the next few days.

In a separate inspection in the Jama Masjid area of Old Delhi, an executive magistrate of Chandni Chowk, along with SDM office staff and local police, conducted a surprise check. A shop selling green firecrackers alongside non-green firecrackers was sealed.

The inspections followed the Supreme Court’s directions issued on October 29, officials said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court permitted the sale of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR between November 4 and 6 and their use between 6am and 7am and 8pm and 10pm on November 7 and 8.

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{{^usCountry}} However, HT reported that firecrackers were being sold openly in Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Shastri Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and New Friends Colony, among other places up to two weeks before Diwali. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, HT reported that firecrackers were being sold openly in Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Shastri Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and New Friends Colony, among other places up to two weeks before Diwali. {{/usCountry}}