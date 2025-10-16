320 fire tenders, 2,000 DFS staffers to be on for Diwali

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has placed more than 320 fire tenders and over 2,000 personnel on alert across the city to respond to fire-related emergencies ahead of Diwali. The deployment will begin on October 19, a day before the festival, and continue till October 21.

According to an internal DFS order issued Thursday, the department has identified 58 key locations across the city – including crowded markets, dense residential colonies, and stretches far from existing fire stations – for additional deployment. “All operational staff have been directed to remain on duty. Casual and earned leaves have been restricted on October 19 and 20 to ensure full manpower strength during the peak festive days,” the order signed by deputy chief fire officer AK Malik stated.

The deployment will cover major spots such as Lajpat Nagar Central Market, Tilak Nagar, Bara Tooti Chowk, South Extension, Gandhi Nagar Market, Azad Market, Jaipur Golden Hospital, and Yamuna Vihar. Smaller quick response vehicles (QRVs) have also been stationed in congested areas like Sadar Bazaar, Mehrauli, Badli Industrial Area, Ghitorni, and Burari, where larger tenders may face access issues.

Officials said divisional and assistant divisional officers have been tasked with inspecting all fire units to ensure readiness, including checks on foam branches, suction hoses, rescue tools, and sirens. The DFS workshop will oversee maintenance of batteries, warning lights, and wireless systems.

“The deployment pattern ensures that no part of the city remains uncovered. The focus is on high-risk zones, markets with temporary electrical setups, areas with cracker use, and congested residential pockets,” a senior DFS officer said.

Last year, DFS received 318 fire-related calls on Diwali day, mostly due to diyas, candles, and electrical short circuits, compared to 208 such calls in 2023.