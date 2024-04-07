4 held for posing as customs officials at Delhi airport

Four men, who posed as customs officers and robbed aged and gullible tourists leaving the IGI Airport, have been arrested. The suspects were caught after several raids were conducted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said that the accused men used to pose as customs officials and stopped passengers near the parking area or outside the arrival gates. (Representational image)

The accused targeted multiple old and unsuspecting tourists in the last few days, the officers said, adding that the police are looking for their other associates and also trying to trace other complainants.

The matter came to light when a 50-year-old tourist from Saudi Arabia filed a complaint against the gang on Wednesday. In his complaint, the man said that when he stepped out of the building of Terminal-3, the accused stopped him.

“The suspects took him to the parking space and made him wait on the pretext of checking his luggage. They took out gold from his luggage and accused him of smuggling. The victim was further taken to Sector 21 Dwarka Metro station where they took his cash (Riyal currency), two phones and passport along with other expensive items,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

A case was lodged in this connection.

DCP Rangnani said the police team tracked down the taxi that the accused booked to take the victim from the airport with the help of CCTV footage.

“The driver, who was identified as Naresh Kumar, said that the accused paid him via UPI. Even he thought the suspects to be customs officials,” said the DCP.

Police said with the help of UPI transaction details and the mobile number used for it, they traced one of the accused, identified as Riyaz Ahmad. Following several raids, Riyaz, a resident of Kalkaji, was arrested in Jaitpur.

A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said, “He told us that he runs a barber shop and planned the crime with one of his employees, Rehman Ali and two childhood friends, Kasmuddin and Kamruddin.”

Police said Rehman was arrested in Delhi, Kamruddin in Bijnor, where he had gone to a friend’s house, and Kasmuddin was held in his Uttarakhand home.

Kamruddin told police that he met Kasmuddin in the UAE a few years back.

“They had gone there to work but couldn’t find good jobs. While returning from one such trip this year, they observed how customs officials seized expensive items from passengers, many of the whom would not argue with them. This gave him them the idea,” said another officer on condition of anonymity.