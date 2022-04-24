4 held over murder of BJP worker in east Delhi
- Police identified the accused as Ujjawal alias Gaurav (26), Raja (22), Bittu (29) and Saurabh Kataria (18) -- all residents of Mayur Vihar. Police said the four men shot Jitender Chaudhary on the night of April 20 because of “personal enmity and a long-standing rivalry”.
Three days after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was shot dead outside his house in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 3, Delhi Police on Saturday said they have arrested four men for the crime, adding that the murder was a result of “personal enmity”.
Police did not elaborate on the feud.
According to police, the four men had gone to Chaudhary’s house on the night of the incident, called him outside and shot him from a close range.
Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said that they received a call at 9.15pm on April 20 about the shooting. Police were informed that locals took Chaudhary to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The hospital told police that they found five bullet wounds on Chaudhary.
Police subsequently filed a case of murder at the Ghazipur police station. “Teams scanned approximately 500 CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity... On the basis of clues obtained from the footages as well as through local intelligence, the four suspects were identified and arrested. After sustained interrogation the suspects confessed their involvement in the crime,” said DCP Kashyap.
Police said Ujjawal runs a security firm in Mayur Vihar.
4 hurt after being run over by speeding car in Saket, one arrested
The injured were identified as Sonepat residents Krishan Kumar (26) and his wife Meena (26); his cousin, civil defence volunteer Hemant Kumar (23), a resident of Deoli; and autorickshaw driver Ram Pravesh (43),resident of Patparganj. Hemant, Krishan and Meena were travelling on the bike when the accident took place.
Kashmir’s bird paradise Hokersar wetland being developed as eco-tourism destination
Jammu and Kashmir government is developing the Hokersar wetland in Srinagar as an eco-tourism destination as it attracts lakhs of migratory birds from Siberia, Central Asia and northern Europe during winter providing breath-taking sights to visitors. The officials aim to attract more tourists and nature and bird lovers, though in a regulated manner. This year the bird watchers saw new species like waders, also called shorebirds and white-fronted geese.
2 JeM terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam encounter
Two Jaish e Mohammad(JeM) terrorists believed to be Pakistanis were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, police officials said. They said that the gunfight started after a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Kulgam Police and Army's 9 RR based on information regarding the presence of terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam.
RPF officer injured in Pulwama militant attack succumbs to injuries
An officer of the Railway Protection Force who was injured in the militant attack at Kakapora, Pulwama, on Monday succumbed to Assistant sub-inspector Devraj Kumar's injuries on Saturday. Assistant sub-inspector Devraj Kumar was critically injured in the attack along with head constable Surinder Kumar who died on the spot. ASI Devraj, officials said succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours. J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday had said that the attack was the handiwork of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
SHO among 3 cops suspended for dereliction of duty in rape case in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba
Three policemen have been suspended and a deputy superintendent of police has been removed for alleged delay in registration of a rape case in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said. Head Constable Satwinder Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rattan Lal, Station House Officer Ali Imran were placed under suspension and Sub Divisional Police Officer Vijaypur, Vishal Manhas, was removed from his post and attached with Zonal police headquarter for “poor supervision and control”, the officials said.
