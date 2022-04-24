4 held over murder of BJP worker in east Delhi

Three days after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was shot dead outside his house in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 3, Delhi Police on Saturday said they have arrested four men for the crime, adding that the murder was a result of “personal enmity”.

Police identified the accused as Ujjawal alias Gaurav (26), Raja (22), Bittu (29) and Saurabh Kataria (18) -- all residents of Mayur Vihar. Police said the four men shot Jitender Chaudhary on the night of April 20 because of “personal enmity and a long-standing rivalry”. Police did not elaborate on the feud.

According to police, the four men had gone to Chaudhary’s house on the night of the incident, called him outside and shot him from a close range.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said that they received a call at 9.15pm on April 20 about the shooting. Police were informed that locals took Chaudhary to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The hospital told police that they found five bullet wounds on Chaudhary.

Police subsequently filed a case of murder at the Ghazipur police station. “Teams scanned approximately 500 CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity... On the basis of clues obtained from the footages as well as through local intelligence, the four suspects were identified and arrested. After sustained interrogation the suspects confessed their involvement in the crime,” said DCP Kashyap.

Police said Ujjawal runs a security firm in Mayur Vihar.