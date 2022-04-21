Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: BJP worker shot dead in Mayur vihar phase-3
Delhi: BJP worker shot dead in Mayur vihar phase-3

Police said they were checking footage from the nearby CCTVs to identify the culprits. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 04:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A 42-year-old local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was shot dead in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar on Wednesday, police said.

An officer said a case has been registered, and added that eyewitness have told the police that the man was shot at least four times by some unidentified people on a bike outside his house in Mayur Vihar Phase-3.

The incident came to light when a police team patrolling in the Pocket C area of Mayur Vihar Phase- 3 spotted a crowd and learnt that a man had been shot there. He was taken to a hospital by local residents in a private car, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap identified the deceased as Jeetu Chaudhary. He was reportedly a worker of the BJP unit in Mayur Vihar, and ran a construction business.

“The victim has been shot by unknown miscreants at around 8:15 pm today,” the DCP said, confirming that a case of murder has been registered against unknown people.

Police said they were checking footage from the nearby CCTVs to identify the culprits.

