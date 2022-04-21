Delhi: BJP worker shot dead in Mayur vihar phase-3
- An officer said a case has been registered, and added that eyewitness have told the police that the man was shot at least four times by some unidentified people on a bike outside his house in Mayur Vihar Phase-3.
A 42-year-old local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was shot dead in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar on Wednesday, police said.
The incident came to light when a police team patrolling in the Pocket C area of Mayur Vihar Phase- 3 spotted a crowd and learnt that a man had been shot there. He was taken to a hospital by local residents in a private car, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, police said.
Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap identified the deceased as Jeetu Chaudhary. He was reportedly a worker of the BJP unit in Mayur Vihar, and ran a construction business.
“The victim has been shot by unknown miscreants at around 8:15 pm today,” the DCP said, confirming that a case of murder has been registered against unknown people.
Police said they were checking footage from the nearby CCTVs to identify the culprits.
Two killed as bus skids off road in J&K’s Udhampur
Two persons were killed in the Uddak area of Ramnagar in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district after a bus skidded off the road on Wednesday. As many as 25 people have also been injured, of whom condition of five is critical. The deceased have been identified as Rajjo Devi (66) and Vimla Devi (48). Both are residents of the Kagot area.
Srinagar acid attack: Bail plea of accused juvenile dismissed
The Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of a minor arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with the acid attack on a woman here in February. He was held along with main accused Sajjad Altaf Rather and Mohd Saleem Kumar and the police had filed a charge sheet in three weeks besides moving a separate application before the board for treating the juvenile as an adult.
CCTV installation orders in Kashmir: ‘Hard for small bizmen to comply with orders’
As the administration in Kashmir has asked shopkeepers to install high definition CCTV cameras outside their establishments in view of rise in targeted attacks in the Valley, many small business owners have expressed their inability to comply with the orders citing the financial costs involved. M Yaseen Khan, president of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers' Federation, said the installation of CCTV cameras was a good step to ensure safety.
J&K: Probe ordered as govt teacher ‘hires’ local boy to take classes
Following detection of unethical practice by a woman government teacher, who had 'hired' a youth to teach students iGovernment teacher Nusrat Bano'ser place in Kishtwar district, chief education officer Sudershan Kumar Sharma has empowered principals in his district to conduct surprise visits to check the malpractice. The boy admitted that he was being paid ₹5,000 to ₹7,000 per month by the teacher, who was drawing a monthly salary of over ₹50,000.
Money laundering cases: HP Police share list of 100 people with ED
In a fresh attempt to destroy the organised crime network in Himachal Pradesh, state police have shared a list of 100 people with the enforcement directorate for investigating the ill-gotten money under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The anti-money laundering cell, which is being operated under the chairmanship of the DGP, has shared information of major organised crimes with the enforcement directorate. As many as 16 people had been arrested in the case.
