5 injured, heavy deployment of police after clash in Bindapur

At least five people were injured, one seriously, after members of two families from different communities living in the same neighbourhood at a slum cluster in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur allegedly clashed on Monday afternoon, police said Tuesday.

Enquiry revealed the dispute originated around 4pm when a resident had an argument with the 25-year-old, leading to a brawl. (Representational image)

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As tension prevailed following the violent clash, around 150 security personnel were deployed in the area to maintain peace and ensure the incident did not snowball into communal violence, a senior police officer said.

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“No communal angle has been noticed. The situation is normal. We have registered two cases – one against each group – for attempted murder and other serious charges. Deployment of personnel in adequate numbers has been done as part of our precautionary measures,” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh.

According to the DCP, at 4:22pm on Monday, the Dabri police station received a call from a person informing that a group was coming to attack him in the Bindapur JJ Colony area. A police team found a gathering of 40-50 people. Locals informed personnel about a fight between two groups in which five-six people were injured.

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{{^usCountry}} “A 25-year-old man who was seriously injured was found there. The other injured were already taken to two nearby hospitals. The injured man has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital. His condition is stated to be critical,” said Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A 25-year-old man who was seriously injured was found there. The other injured were already taken to two nearby hospitals. The injured man has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital. His condition is stated to be critical,” said Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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Further enquiry revealed the dispute originated around 4pm when a resident had an argument with the 25-year-old, leading to a brawl. The family members of the latter forced the 25-year-old to stay at their home. When his family of the 25-year-old found out, “they arrived with sticks and soon a violent clash broke out between the two parties, both attacking each other,” DCP Singh added.

A video clip, purportedly of the attack, was shared on social media Tuesday. HT could not independently verify its authenticity.