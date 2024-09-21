5 juveniles held for stabbing teen to death in Sangam Vihar in south Delhi

Five boys under the age of 17 years were apprehended for allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy in Sangam Vihar on Friday evening, police said. The victim and suspects are suspected to be from rival gangs and the murder on Friday was an act of revenge against the victim who had killed a 16-year-old boy from a suspected rival gang six months ago, police added. Police arrived on the scene and found one boy lying dead in a pool of blood while the other one was semi-conscious. (Representational image)

On Friday at 6.30pm, police learnt that two 16-year-old boys had been stabbed. Police arrived on the scene and found one boy lying dead in a pool of blood while the other one was semi-conscious.

A case of murder was registered and the injured boy told police that five-six boys attacked him and four of his friends. All were armed with knives and the 16-year-old deceased was stabbed more than a dozen times by the rival group.

The two victims are suspected to be members of a gang run by a man named Islam, who is absconding and involved in several cases of attempted murder, robbery, and violations of the Arms Act, said police. The apprehended juveniles are suspected to members of a gang run by Hari Kishan, who is currently lodged in jail on charges of murder.

The two victims were released from an observation home 10 days ago where they were sent for allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy who was suspected to be a member of the Hari Kishan gang in Tigri six months ago, police said.

“To avenge the death of their friend and assert their dominance in the area, members of the Hari Kishan gang decided to kill the two minors on Friday,” said deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Rakesh Paweriya.