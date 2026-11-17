The Delhi government plans to open the former official residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at 6 Flagstaff Road to the public this week, two senior government functionaries aware of the matter said on Monday. The chief ministerial bungalow, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calls “Sheesh Mahal”, has been a political flashpoint over allegations of excessive expenditure on its renovation.

6, Flagstaff Road was the official residence of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT Archive)

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The move is aimed at highlighting corruption and extravagant expenditure during the previous AAP regime, one of the officials added.

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The spokesperson of Delhi government refused to comment on the matter. No response was received from AAP to HT’s queries till the time of going to print.

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The bungalow became a major political issue ahead of the February 2025 Delhi assembly elections, with the BJP repeatedly accusing the then AAP government of spending public money on lavish renovations of the chief minister’s residence.

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{{^usCountry}} Kejriwal and his family lived in the bungalow for nearly a decade, from 2015 until October 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kejriwal and his family lived in the bungalow for nearly a decade, from 2015 until October 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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The controversy gained fresh traction after a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, tabled in the Delhi Assembly in March this year, pegged the expenditure on renovation and construction at ₹33.66 crore, against an initial preliminary estimate of ₹7.91 crore.

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The audit flagged procedural lapses, cost escalation and gaps in documentation. It noted that the built-up area increased from 1,397 square metres to 1,905 square metres, while the Public Works Department (PWD) revised its preliminary estimates four times.

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The report also found that ₹18.88 crore was spent on items involving superior specifications, artistic and antique features, and ornamental works. It further flagged the award of additional works worth ₹25.8 crore to the existing contractor without inviting fresh tenders.

The BJP has cited the audit findings to accuse the previous AAP government of irregularities in the renovation. AAP, however, rejected the allegations, describing them as baseless and politically motivated.

In March this year, Verma released a video walkthrough of the building, presenting details of expenditure allegedly incurred on the property. It documented various sections of the residence. Verma had highlighted high-end materials, automated systems, and luxury fixtures.

Also Read | Delhi's ‘Sheesh Mahal’ costs rose by over 300%, says 2022 CAG report

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He had alleged that the bungalow includes a modular kitchen estimated at around ₹1.5 crore, chandeliers valued up to ₹88 lakh, curtains worth about ₹95 lakh, and over 50 air conditioning units across rooms and bathrooms. He also cited a jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, imported materials, and designer fittings. Verma added that approvals and construction took place during the Covid-19 period, raising questions about priorities.