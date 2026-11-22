Delhi Police on Sunday solved a case of kidnapping of an eight-month-old baby within 24 hours. Rajeev Kumar, DCP, East District, Delhi Police, said the police not only recovered the baby but also apprehended all three accused, according to ANI.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, DCP Kumar said the accused, Rishi Pal, kidnapped the baby of an e-rickshaw driver from the Pandav Nagar area of East Delhi while the mother was away at work. The caretaker hired to look after the infant had also stepped out to a shop to fetch some items at the time.
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Infant was sold to a couple who wanted a baby boy
The accused allegedly sold the baby to a couple, identified as Chatru and Kusma, in Aligarh. The couple, who had three daughters and no sons, had asked Pal, a relative of theirs, to find a baby boy for them.
All three accused were arrested on Sunday, and the baby was recovered from Wajidpur village in Aligarh within 24 hours of the kidnapping, Delhi Police said.{{/usCountry}}
All three accused were arrested on Sunday, and the baby was recovered from Wajidpur village in Aligarh within 24 hours of the kidnapping, Delhi Police said.{{/usCountry}}
The incident came to light after the infant's mother, Laxmi, an e-rickshaw driver, reported that her child had gone missing from the custody of the caretaker, Jyoti, while she was away at work.
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How did police catch accused?
The identities of the accused were initially unknown, and the caretaker could provide only limited details about their appearance. The police team managed to crack the case by analysing CCTV footage and questioning several auto-rickshaw drivers and other individuals.
“The team managed to crack the case by analysing CCTV footage and questioning numerous auto-rickshaw drivers and other individuals. As for the motive: the couple in Aligarh had no sons—only three daughters—and they longed for a boy. Rishi Pal, who is a relative of theirs, had been asked by them to find a boy from somewhere,” DCP Kumar said, according to ANI.
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