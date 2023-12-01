AAP hits campaign trail in Delhi over excise ‘referendum’

State convener of the Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and cabinet minister Gopal Rai conducted a door-to-door campaign in the Laxmi Nagar area on Friday flagging off the “Main Bhi Kejriwal” (I am also Kejriwal) signature campaign, wherein the party is seeking public feedback on whether Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal should resign if he is arrested or whether he should continue to run the government from jail. New Delhi, India - Dec. 1, 2023: AAP workers during a door to door signature campaign of "Main Bhi Kejriwal" to seek people's opinion at E block Ganesh Nagar Complex in New Delhi, India, on Friday, December 1, 2023. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Rai said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is plotting Kejriwal’s arrest out of fear of losing in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He added that in an initial survey, people said that Kejriwal has done a lot of work for the public and that he should continue to run the government even if he was arrested. Rai said that continuing the survey, AAP will conduct a door-to-door campaign at all 2,600 polling stations from December 1 to 20. Additionally, the party will hold public meetings in all 250 municipal wards from December 21 to 24.

“So far, the people we have talked to say that CM Arvind Kejriwal has done a lot of work for the public. The chief minister has provided free electricity, water, healthcare, and education, facilitated bus travel for women, and pilgrimage trips for the elderly. So he should not resign but run the government from jail. People also firmly said that these arrests are happening under an agenda,” said Rai.

The campaign was launched in anticipation of Enforcement Directorate action against the Delhi chief minister in connection with the agency’s probe into alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy case.

The agency, in one of its charge sheets filed in the case said the excise policy was Kejriwal’s “brainchild”, and summoned him for questioning on November 2. Kejriwal dismissed the summons as illegal, and skipped the summons, saying the agency didn’t clarify whether he was called as witness or accused, as Delhi CM or the AAP chief.

Rai, on Saturday, said that following the door-to-door campaign and the public meetings, the opinion of the people will be compiled and sent to the chief minister.

“There is immense anger among the people regarding the arrest conspiracy by the BJP against Arvind Kejriwal ji. People are asking why the BJP wants to arrest a chief minister who has done so much good work for Delhi,” Rai said in a post on X.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign has proved to be a non-starter with people asking counter questions. “People raised questions on AAP’s corruption in construction of CM’s palatial bungalow apart from liquor scam and Jal Board scam. The campaign has found no takers among the common people. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that AAP’s ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign has died within hours of its launch,” Sachdeva said.