#AbTohCampusKholDo rebellion : DU students spam answer sheets, make memes
With campus masti and life coming to a stand still, in order to express their helplessness these students have engaged in a funny rebellion against the authorities, by making memes and spamming their answer sheets requesting teachers to reopen the campus. “It’s been more than a year jab se campus band hai. When DU opened the college for final year students in a phased manner, rumours were rampant on campus ki finally freshers ki mauj hogi, kyunki phase two main pura DU khul jaayega. But aisa nahi hua,” shares a sad Manish Mourya, student of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College who makes memes using #AbTohCampusKholDo on Instagram to express his angst. Mourya further shares, “Humare mock exams chal rahe hai and many of my friends spammed their exam answer sheets with sentences like - Online teaching and learning has been very horrible because kuch samajh nahi aata! Second semester mein college khulwao, mujhe nahi pata.”
Delhi University professors who have been at the receiving end of such answer sheets have been understanding towards students’ frustration. “It’s funny when we read such answer sheets that have requests to reopen campus. As these were mock exams, therefore it didn’t matter what the students wrote as we just wanted to acquaint the freshers with how Open Book Examinations (OBE) are. We understand what the students are going through, the pandemic has put a dampener on all their college fun,” shares a professor on condition of anonymity.
Meme lords have been making trending content on #AbTohCampusKholDo on social media. However, they share that while students enjoy reposting these memes, they are also scared of giving offline exams once the colleges reopen. “As a DU student and a meme page admin, I make memes about our online campus life and on how campus should fully reopen. However, offline exams ka darr makes students feel that online exams main toh cheating ho jaati hai magar offline exams mein kya hoga. Most of the students are therefore confused as they want college to open to meet their friends and have fun living the college life but on the other hand they don’t want to give offline exams and have gotten comfortable with OBE. So as a meme page admin I make memes on both these topics ki campus khol do magar exams online hi rakho,” shares Sahil Rajput, student of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College and admin of Instagram meme page, du_memeswale. Rajput concludes, “Asking for campus to reopen through memes, gifs, stickers and reel is a funny yet relevant rebellion we all are undertaking, to reclaim our campus days!”
Author tweets @FizzyBuddha
