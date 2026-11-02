New Delhi, A Delhi court has summoned actor Nora Fatehi once again as a witness on November 6 in the ₹200-crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Actor Nora Fatehi gets fresh summons in extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh issued fresh summons to the actor while expressing displeasure over her non-appearance.

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During the proceedings, Nora Fatehi's counsel requested an exemption from her appearance on Monday.

"This cannot be taken lightly... As a witness, you should have appeared in court; your conduct is not proper, don't take the court for granted...," the judge said.

The Delhi Police informed the court that it had no confirmation about Nora Fatehi's appearance.

They stated that the notice had been served to her on October 22 via email and WhatsApp, and that phone calls had also been made, but there was no response from her.

On October 16, the court said, "Issue summons to Nora Fatehi alias Naura Fatehi ."

Individual witnesses are initially numbered as LWs and become prosecution witnesses after appearing in court.

The case against Chandrasekhar is being investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

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{{^usCountry}} A court had earlier framed charges against Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Paulose and others under the Indian Penal Code Sections 170 , 384 and 386 . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A court had earlier framed charges against Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Paulose and others under the Indian Penal Code Sections 170 , 384 and 386 . {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, charges had also been framed under provisions of MCOCA, or the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999, a law enacted to combat organised crime syndicates and terrorism.

The Act equips authorities with special powers to track, intercept and penalise gang-related criminal activities that normal penal codes fail to deter.

The matter is presently at the stage of the prosecution submitting its evidence.

The police chargesheet had earlier mentioned recording the statements of several people, including Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Fatehi.

Police allege that Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife, Aditi Singh, after posing as government officials and promising to secure bail for her husband, who was in jail in a money laundering case.

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According to police, Chandrasekhar allegedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.