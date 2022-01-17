Air quality deteriorates to ‘very poor’ category in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The air quality in Delhi deteriorated on Monday to the “very poor” category as a cold day was expected with a maximum temperature of around 16 degrees Celsius. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 311 at 7 am. The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Sunday was 264 in the “poor” category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. The AQI in the poor category can lead to breathing discomfort for most people on prolonged exposure.

Patna had the second-worst air quality with an AQI of 248 at 7 am. The air quality in Chennai was the best with an AQI of 40.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, foggy conditions and gradual increase in wind speed were likely to keep air quality in the “poor” or lower end of the “very poor” category until Tuesday. It added from Wednesday, wind speed is likely to decrease leading to low ventilation of pollutants.

The mercury was likely to plunge to 8 degrees Celsius, nearly the same as on Sunday when the maximum temperature was 17 degrees Celsius.