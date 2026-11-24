The Capital’s air quality worsened on Monday, with the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) rising to 260 in the “poor” category. Minimum temperatures are likely to dip to single digits from Wednesday, bringing colder conditions and potentially further slowing the dispersal of pollutants.

District officials across Delhi-NCR have been asked to focus on preventing waste burning, easing traffic congestion and increasing public participation in the 2027 pollution-control plans. ( Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times) more less

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The AQI was 21 points higher than Sunday’s reading of 239, reversing a gradual improvement recorded over the previous three days. The city’s AQI had fallen from 280 on November 19 to 270 on November 20, 265 on November 21 and 239 on Sunday.

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Of the 58 monitoring stations that recorded data on Monday, 26 were in the “very poor” category and six recorded “moderate” air quality while the remaining recorded readings in the poor zone. Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded the city’s worst AQI at 393.

According to CPCB’s classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51–100 “satisfactory”, 101–200 “moderate”, 201–300 “poor”, 301–400 “very poor” and 401–500 “severe”.

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Delhi's AQI in the past 24 hours.

Delhi’s air quality likely to deteriorate to very poor by November 26

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The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain “poor” on Tuesday and Wednesday before deteriorating to “very poor” on November 26. The outlook for the subsequent six days also indicates “very poor” air quality.

In a separate review of winter pollution preparedness, CAQM member secretary Tarun Kumar Pithode held a meeting with district commissioners and district magistrates across Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas to review winter pollution measures and district action plans for 2027.

The plans aim to achieve a 15-20% reduction in pollution, with designated officers assigned responsibility for targets. Officials were asked to prioritise preventing the burning of biomass, municipal solid waste and polythene, traffic decongestion and public engagement, with an emphasis on preventive measures rather than enforcement alone.

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Also read: The AQI paradox: Why the official count may be downplaying the pollution problem

Minimum temperatures expected to fall to single digits from Wednesday

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures are expected to dip further, with the mercury likely to fall to single digits from Wednesday, signalling the onset of colder conditions in the Capital.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius (°C) at Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, on Monday, 0.2 degrees below the seasonal average and 1.1 degrees lower than the previous day. The minimum temperature settled at 11.1°C, 0.2 degrees below normal and down 0.7 degrees over the past 24 hours.

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Palam recorded a maximum of 24.1°C and a minimum of 11.6°C, while Lodhi Road recorded 26.2°C and 11.6°C, respectively. The Ridge recorded a maximum of 26.1°C and minimum of 12.1°C , while Ayanagar recorded 25.8°C and 12.3°C.