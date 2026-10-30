Assets of 2.5 crore seized; Delhi cops bust fraud network

New Delhi: In a financial fraud case, Delhi Police have seized gold coins, ornaments, and ₹2.37 lakh in cash, worth around ₹2.50 crore, from an SUV bought with the cheated money, an officer said on Thursday.

Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

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Police said the accused, Vinay Kumar Yadav and Anil Kumar Sehgal, allegedly impersonated corporate directors and induced officials at a public sector bank to transfer money into mule accounts through fraudulent RTGS transactions.

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“Their arrest led to solving six cases of similar modus operandi where the bank officials were deceptively induced to transfer funds to mule accounts. The cases were registered in Delhi and Haryana between May and October, and the cheating money amounted to over ₹5.17 crore,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh.

According to the DCP, the arrests followed an investigation into a cheating case involving impersonation and forgery, registered on August 5 based on a complaint filed by the bank’s branch manager in Rajendra Place.

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{{^usCountry}} To gain bank officials’ confidence, the caller initially discussed creating a ₹1 crore fixed deposit receipt. He sent an e-mail to the bank’s official e-mail ID from a deceptive e-mail ID closely resembling the company’s registered e-mail address. The email contained a forged payment request on the company’s letterhead, stating that an amount of ₹22,56,922 be transferred to another account, the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To gain bank officials’ confidence, the caller initially discussed creating a ₹1 crore fixed deposit receipt. He sent an e-mail to the bank’s official e-mail ID from a deceptive e-mail ID closely resembling the company’s registered e-mail address. The email contained a forged payment request on the company’s letterhead, stating that an amount of ₹22,56,922 be transferred to another account, the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The bank processed an RTGS transfer of ₹22,56,922. Another request for ₹13 lakh was stopped as the bank officials received a call from the original director of the company, asking them that he had not sent any request for the first transfer also,” said Singh.

During the probe, investigators found that the defrauded amount had been transferred to a mule bank account maintained with a private bank in West Bengal.

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“We traced the suspects Yadav and Sehgal. Their interrogation revealed the cheated money was allegedly diverted and converted into other assets, including purchase of gold, along with ATM cash withdrawals,” said the DCP.

Investigators recovered assets valued at around ₹2.50 crore, including 1,500 grams of gold, an SUV, cash, and mobile phones, the DCP said.

Police said both men had prior criminal involvement in financial fraud cases reported across multiple locations, including Ghaziabad, Dasna, Saharanpur, Ayodhya, and Faridabad.