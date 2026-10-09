Awanish Kumar appointed as Delhi's new excise commissioner

The Delhi government on Thursday appointed 2014-batch IAS officer Awanish Kumar as the new excise commissioner with immediate effect, the services department said in an order on Thursday.

Awanish Kumar’s appointment is significant as the government plans to finalise its new excise policy. (Representational/Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)

Awanish’s appointment is significant as the government plans to finalise its new excise policy. He previously served as the director of training and technical education and higher education.

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Multiple reshuffles among executive officers

Delhi’s former excise commissioner Ravi Jha was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh last month, leaving the post vacant.

In another key reshuffle, 2006-batch IAS officer Rupesh Kumar Thakur, who was the health secretary and held the additional charge of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) chief executive officer (CEO), has been relieved of the health charge. His transfer comes amid an ACB probe into alleged irregularities in the procurement of medicines, medical equipment and consumables worth hundreds of crores.

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{{^usCountry}} The government’s latest order also changes the assignments of several other officers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government’s latest order also changes the assignments of several other officers. {{/usCountry}}

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Niharika Rai, secretary-cum-commissioner (transport), who also held the additional charge of secretary (tourism) and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) chairman, will be divested of the tourism portfolio.

Mekala Chaitanya Prasad, special secretary (health), has also been assigned the additional charge of special secretary (PWD). The order divests Suneel Anchipaka of the PWD portfolio.

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Sanjay Kumar was appointed managing director, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), with additional charge of secretary (IT) and officer on special duty (planning) until the superannuation of Yashpal Garg, after which he will take over as secretary (planning). Ajay Kumar Gupta, commissioner (food safety), will hold additional charges of Delhi Transco’s managing director (MD), chairman of IPGCL/PPCL, chairman and MD of DPCL, and chairman of the pension trust. He has been divested of the Home charge.