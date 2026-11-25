A 27-year-old man on a motorcycle died on Tuesday after a stray kite string (manjha) slit his throat while he was near Barapullah on the newly inaugurated stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Police identified the victim as Vikas Singh, a resident of Jaitpur area, who had recently become a father. more less

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Police identified the victim as Vikas Singh, a resident of Jaitpur area, who had recently become a father.

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The incident took place near Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi around 8.11 am. Police said Singh worked at a laptop repair centre in Delhi and was on the way back to his home from an overnight work trip.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar said that police teams were informed about a “bike rider lying injured in a pool of blood on the road”.

The string had caused Singh to lose control of his bike and fall onto the road. “He sustained a severe injury to his neck. He was sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre where the doctors declared him brought-dead.”

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{{^usCountry}} His body has been preserved for a postmortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His body has been preserved for a postmortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Singh’s family, he also received injuries to his ankle and wrist because of the kite string. Delhi Police said they have initiated a probe in the case and are looking at nearby CCTVs to establish the exact sequence of events that led to the incident.

A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 106 (causing death by negligence) has been lodged.

Singh is survived by his wife Pinky and their three-month-old daughter. The family said the couple was married in 2025.

Singh was a resident of. His family said his company had sent him for some work at night and he was returning home the next day when he died.

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Speaking to HT, his wife said, “He called me around 7am and asked about me and the baby. I scolded him and told him to come home soon. He apologised and said he was on the way. Around 8.20 am, I got a call that Vikas got injured. I rushed to the expressway in an auto and found he had already died.”

Umesh Soni, Pinky’s father, said they had been informed of the incident around 8.30am and came to Delhi from Pratapgarh. “We have a baby and the father was killed because of someone’s nuisance. I went to the Mumbai expressway myself. It was not a small thread. It looked like multiple strings of manjha got stuck to his neck, hands and even leg. Isn’t it a new flyover? Why was so much Manjha lying around the edge there? Vikas had a helmet and was riding safely. But the kite string was long and sharp. There was blood everywhere on the road.”

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According to Delhi Police’s data, 3 deaths and at least 13 injuries have been reported due to manjhas this year.

In May, a five-year-old boy died after his neck was slit by a manjha while he was travelling with his family on a motorcycle in northeast Delhi’s Usmanpur area. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. HT found that no arrests were made in the case.

Last year, on August 15, a 30-year-old bike rider sustained severe neck injury while travelling from Sarita Vihar to Faridabad.

In June last year, a 22-year-old man died after his throat was slit by a manjha while he was riding his scooter near Bara Hindu Rao Hospital in north Delhi. He suffered a deep cut on his neck and collapsed on the spot.