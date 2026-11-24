The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate who was named the municipal councillor from Pushp Vihar ward, after the election of the earlier Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor was set aside last week, was administered the oath at a special meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house organised at short notice on Monday morning.

The meeting was presided over by Mayor Pravesh Wahi and MCD commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar (Photo for representation) more less

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The meeting was presided over by Mayor Pravesh Wahi and commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, the civic body said in a statement. The Opposition alleged that the house was called even as the matter is still pending before the high court.

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A Delhi court on Wednesday set aside the election of AAP’s Navariya, who became the councillor of ward 166 of Pushp Vihar in the 2022 MCD elections, holding that he concealed a previous conviction for voluntarily causing grievous hurt in his nomination affidavit.

The court of principal district and sessions judge Sanjeev Kumar Aggarwal declared Naresh, the BJP candidate who finished second, as the duly elected councillor, subject to the state election commission confirming his eligibility.

Wahi in the house on Mondaysaid that the declaration of a BJP candidate as the winner would provide fresh momentum to the stalled development in the ward. “While the Aam Aadmi Party had won the election for Ward no.166 by concealing information, their councillor had failed to carry out any meaningful work in the ward over the past four years,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} AAP, meanwhile, questioned the “hurried administration” of the oath to its councillor. Narang said that the BJP called an urgent MCD session on Monday at 10:00am and wrapped up the proceedings in just 4 minutes and 30 seconds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AAP, meanwhile, questioned the “hurried administration” of the oath to its councillor. Narang said that the BJP called an urgent MCD session on Monday at 10:00am and wrapped up the proceedings in just 4 minutes and 30 seconds. {{/usCountry}}

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Ankush Narang, Leader of the Opposition in the MCD, said in a statement, “The party administered the oath to its councillor without waiting for an order from the high court…BJP feared that the high court might overturn the lower court’s ruling on November 26.”

He questioned why the BJP, having convened an urgent session, failed to discuss matters of public interest.