BJP calls for special session of Delhi Assembly to discuss CAG audit reports

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday demanded that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convene a special assembly session to table 14 pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the house and discuss the same. Fourteen CAG audit reports on key issues were approved by the LG over the past few days. (Representative photo)

The AAP did not respond to a request for comment.

Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Sunday said the AAP government was undertaking a deliberate attempt to suppress CAG reports in a “calculated move to hide financial mismanagement and corruption.”

“AAP government has hurriedly released crucial reports that were deliberately suppressed for as many as 497 days. We demand immediate convening of a special session of the Delhi Assembly to table all 14 CAG reports. These reports must not only be tabled but should also be subjected to detailed discussion in the assembly. A special committee should be formed to investigate the findings, and action must be taken against officials responsible for this unprecedented delay,” Gupta said.

The demand comes a day after the lieutenant governor’s office said the finance minister forwarded all 14 CAG reports to the LG for approval before placing them in the assembly. The reports were approved by the LG.

Gupta said that the people of Delhi deserved to know how their money was spent. “The government’s last-minute submission of these reports clearly demonstrates their attempt to evade accountability and hide financial irregularities from public scrutiny.”

LOP Gupta said that the reports pertain to performance audits on prevention and mitigation of vehicular air pollution in Delhi, children in need of care and protection, regulation and supply of liquor in Delhi, health infrastructure and management of health services, and functioning of Delhi Transport Corporation, among others.

“Eleven out of these 14 reports pertain to the period when Arvind Kejriwal was the chief minister of Delhi. These reports cover critical areas. Some of these reports have been gathering dust on ministers’ desks for years, showing complete disregard for constitutional obligations and democratic principles. The unprecedented 497-day delay in submitting these reports shows a complete breakdown of financial accountability in Delhi’s governance,” he said.