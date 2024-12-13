BJP calls for assembly session, says Delhi govt is ‘sitting on CAG reports’

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijender Gupta on Friday demanded that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government table all pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports and set a date for a Delhi Assembly session, fulfilling its commitment made in court. Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta (right) in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

Gupta called for a special session of the Assembly to present all 14 CAG reports, emphasising the need for public scrutiny of government spending.

He said that the BJP legislative group plans to meet Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena to urge him to direct the government to ensure transparency by tabling the reports.

He alleged that, despite a court petition, the AAP government has only sent 10 of the 14 reports to the LG. “After we filed a petition in the high court, the government was compelled to send 10 out of the 14 reports to the LG. The government must send all 14 reports and table them in the assembly through a special session, allowing the public to scrutinise how funds were spent. The reports on pollution and the excise policy, among those sent to the LG, are of critical importance,” said Gupta.

On December 2. the Delhi government submitted an undertaking before the Delhi high court, affirming that the Delhi assembly session that finished on December 4 was not the last before its dissolution in February, and that the LG retains the authority to convene subsequent sessions.

“This is not the last session and is not even the last assembly in Delhi. The term of the Assembly is till February and the power of convening of the session is with the LG,” senior advocate Sudhir Nandrajog, representing the Delhi government, submitted before a bench of justice Sanjeev Narula.

Gupta accused the government of “inaction” on pollution and said that, given the ongoing investigations and allegations of corruption against AAP leaders in the excise policy case, tabling these reports in the Assembly is crucial for transparency.

Gupta also highlighted the pending nature of CAG reports, spanning financial years from 2017-18 to 2021-22, which he said have been held back by Delhi finance minister Atishi.

He also criticised the Assembly Speaker for preventing BJP MLAs from raising the issue and having them marshalled out during previous sessions demanding the tabling of these reports.

LG VK Saxena had previously written to the chief minister and chief secretary, urging the tabling of the reports in the last Assembly session. The government sent 10 reports to the LG for approval on Thursday but has yet to act on the remaining four. Gupta stressed the importance of presenting all reports in the Assembly to ensure accountability, particularly concerning pollution and excise policies.