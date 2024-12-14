Delhi govt sent all CAG reports, LG nod given for tabling in assembly: LG’s office

The Delhi government has forwarded all 14 pending reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena, and Saxena approved the reports on Friday for being tabled in the Delhi assembly, officials from the LG’s office said on Saturday. LG VK Saxena. (PTI)

The Delhi government’s finance ministry has sent 12 of the CAG reports on December 11, a day before a hearing in the Delhi high court,and two others after the hearing on December 12, the officials cited above said. The Delhi government had said that all CAG reports would be tabled in the assembly and that the session that ended on December 4 was not the last.

“The finance minister has released the long pending CAG reports and forwarded them to the LG’s office only due to fervent requests made by the LG’s office and the writ petition. Of these 14 pending CAG reports, 11 pertain to the time when Arvind Kejriwal was the chief minister of Delhi. The reports include those on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), public health and mohalla clinics, state PSUs, where failings of the AAP government are said to be detailed,” said an official from the LG’s office.

The official added that the first CAG report on state finances was marked to the finance minister on August 9, 2023, and has been pending for 497 days, while the latest report on “revenue, economic, social and general sectors and PSUs and performance audit of the department of health and family welfare” was sent on December 10.

The other CAG reports pertain to prevention and mitigation of vehicular air pollution in Delhi, appropriation accounts, children in need of care and protection, regulation and supply of liquor in Delhi, the functioning of DTC, and finance accounts.

The Delhi government has not yet announced a date for another assembly session.

The AAP did not respond to a request for a comment.