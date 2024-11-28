Blast in Delhi’s Prashant Vihar, one injured; probe on

A low intensity blast was reported in Prashant Vihar area of Delhi’s Rohini on Thursday, injuring one person. The area has been cordoned off, even as the vehicle in which the explosion took place has not been confirmed yet. Personnel from the Delhi Fire Services at the site of the blast on Thursday. (PTI)

The injured person has been identified as the driver of a three-wheeler parked nearby, the police said, adding that he has been taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital for treatment.

The blast was reported from outside a sweet shop and the police got a call regarding the matter at 11:48am, following which a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot.

“The blast was in a vehicle. Some white powder has been recovered from near the blast site,” a police officer said.

Shops in the vicinity of the blast have been advised to remain shut.

According to the police, Thursday’s explosion took place in the same area where another blast occurred outside a CRPF school boundary wall last month.

On October 20, a high-intensity suspected crude bomb explosion ripped through the boundary wall of the CRPF School in Rohini Sector-14, damaging windowpanes of a parked car and some nearby buildings, and display boards of shops. A month on, the police are yet to make headway in that case.

Investigators examined the footage of 10-12 days prior to the incident to ascertain the exact sequence of events pertaining to planting of the bomb and its explosion but to no avail. Nearly 30 people living and working around the blast site have been questioned till now.