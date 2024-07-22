Boxer Rajan Phour arrested for attempted murder in Haryana

A 30-year-old state-level boxer was arrested by Delhi Police on July 16 for allegedly attempting to kill his uncle over a property dispute in Panipat, Haryana in June 2023, said police. The accused was apprehended in Rohini, Delhi, with two sophisticated pistols and cartridges in his possession Phour has a criminal history, being previously involved in four cases of attempted murder, abduction, and other serious offences in Haryana. (File Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Satish Kumar said the accused was identified as Rajan Phour alias Mantri. The arrest followed a tip-off regarding Phour’s whereabouts and his possession of weapons, he added. A trap was laid near Japani Park in Rohini, where Phour was intercepted in an SUV. Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered the firearms, police said.

“A SUV was spotted coming, and the informer signaled that the man in the car was the suspect. When the car was searched, two sophisticated pistols and cartridges were recovered,” Kumar added.

According to police, the dispute originated in June when Phour’s uncle, Azad, allegedly insulted Phour’s mother during a property disagreement. “Enraged by the insult, Phour sought revenge. On the evening of June 26, as Azad was driving back to his village Nangla Paar, Phour and his associates fired at his car, injuring Azad in the waist,” Kumar said. Despite the injury, Azad managed to drive home and was subsequently hospitalised.

According to officers aware of the case, one of Phour’s uncles was in jail in a murder case. “He had met gangsters through his uncle, who is currently imprisoned for murder. Phour provided lodging for gangsters at his home and assisted them in obtaining fake passports. He had previously fled to Dubai, but returned to India, where he started a finance business and became a partner in a liquor shop,” DCP Kumar said.

Phour’s connections to criminal activities. He had met gangsters through another uncle, who is currently imprisoned for murder. Phour provided lodging for gangsters at his home and assisted them in obtaining fake passports. He had previously fled to Dubai, but returned to India, where he started a finance business and became a partner in a liquor shop.

Phour has a criminal history, being previously involved in four cases of attempted murder, abduction, and other serious offences in Haryana.