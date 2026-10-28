‘Bullet marks on car, house’: Shots fired in Delhi's Pitampura; police probe gang link

At least six rounds were fired at the house of an alleged bookmaker in northwest Delhi’s Pitampura on Wednesday, leaving bullet marks on the house and a car parked outside, police said.

The victim, who is alleged to be among the country's prominent bookmakers, had reportedly received a threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in 2021. (Representational Image (RAJ K RAJ/HT))

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However, no injuries were reported. A 1.21 min long video of the incident surfaced on social media in which two men were seen firing at a house.

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What the police said

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said that police received a PCR call about the firing in the early hours of Wednesday and reached A-Block in Lok Vihar, where they found three bullet marks on a car and around four to five bullet marks on the house opposite the spot.

“One live cartridge and two empty cartridge cases were recovered from the spot. The crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) team inspected the scene, and the vehicle and recovered exhibits were taken into police possession for further investigation,” the DCP said.

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According to a police officer aware of the matter, they are investigating whether the firing was carried out by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang or another gang. Investigators suspect that the attack may have been intended to extort money.

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Threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

The victim, who is alleged to be among the country's prominent bookmakers, had reportedly received a threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in 2021. An audio clip purportedly featuring Bishnoi threatening the man had also circulated online at the time. In the alleged recording, a man suspected to be Bishnoi was heard threatening to “eat you and your family alive”.

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The man has also been accused of involvement in the illegal call centre business, an officer said. The motive behind Wednesday’s firing, however, remained under investigation, and police have not officially confirmed any gang’s involvement in the incident.