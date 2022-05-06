Can’t force parents to buy expensive books, uniforms, orders Delhi govt
The Delhi government has issued orders to private schools asking them not to force parents to buy expensive books and uniforms from the school or from specific vendors, and warned of stringent action if the practice continued.
“Private schools in Delhi will no longer be able to force parents to buy books and uniforms from their own shops. Every school will have to issue a list of at least five nearby shops from where books and clothes can be bought. Action will be taken against schools violating the order,” deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Thursday.
The order from the Directorate of Education (DoE) said that since private schools were run by trusts/societies on a “no profit no loss” basis, schools had “no scope of profit and commercialisation”. It said that private schools must provide parents with the liberty to purchase books or writing materials and uniforms from any place of their choice.
The order also directed schools to display the class-wise list of books, writing material and uniform specifications for the next session well in advance on the school website.
Additionally, the order directed schools to display the names, addresses and telephone numbers of at least five shops in close proximity to the school where books and uniforms could be bought.
“Parents can buy the books/writing material and uniforms from any shop or source having the same set of books/writing material and uniform as per their convenience and suitability,” said the order.
It also bars schools from changing the colour, design, or any other specifications of uniforms, once prescribed, for at least the next three years.
Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said the order will give parents across the city the freedom to buy books and uniforms for their children at their convenience.
Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini said most schools already offered parents the flexibility to purchase such items from the vendor of their choice.
“I don’t think many schools are forcing parents to buy books or uniforms from a specific vendor. The demand for books and uniforms is so high that one vendor alone cannot cater to all parents. At our school, we have never set such restrictions on parents,” said Arora.
Heatwave may make Delhi sweat again next week: Met
Wednesday's spell of rain and hailstorm in parts of the Capital brought much-needed relief to residents on Thursday, with the mercury dropping to below-average levels across Delhi. Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi's weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius – two degrees below normal for this time of year — and a minimum temperature of 22.2C — six degrees below normal for this time of year — on Thursday.
Delhiwale: The poet from Dhaka
Her Dhaka is full of rickshaws. She often took late night rides in them to the old city, for a quick seekh at Bismillah hotel, or for a sherbet at Royal. Asmaul Husna, 31, is a master's student of sociology (her second master's) in South Asian University that hosts students from across the SAARC nations. She resides at the university hostel in Chanakyapuri. “I was in my balcony when I began writing a poem.”
Sexual assault at school: EDMC says school at fault, 2 suspended, 1 terminated
Nearly a week after a man allegedly entered a primary girls school in north-east Delhi's Bhajanpura, sexually assaulted two minor girls in the classroom and urinated in front of the class, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Thursday said they have suspended the principal of the school and the class teacher, and terminated the services of a contract teacher to whom the matter first reported.
Man sets self, friend on fire after row over ‘mangalsutra’
A 38-year-old man died of severe burn injuries on Thursday while his 38-year-old woman friend is battling for life in a government hospital, police said, adding that the man set them both ablaze in northeast Delhi's Mandoli near Harsh Vihar on Wednesday. Police said that the two were in a relationship for the past decade despite being married to other people. “Prime facie it appears to be a crime of passion,” said a police officer.
From Oct 1, power subsidy in Delhi for consumers who opt in: CM Kejriwal
From October 1, the power subsidy offered by the Aam Aadmi Party government will not automatically apply on the electricity bills of eligible Delhi consumers but for those who specifically opt for the scheme, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday. Kejriwal said the move would ensure that the scheme benefitted the people who needed it. Kejriwal added the decision, taken in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, was based on suggestions from residents.
