The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has made it mandatory for all industrial units across Delhi and national capital region (NCR) to install pan-tilt zoom (PTZ) cameras to track fuel consumption and emissions in real time, as per an official announcement by the commission on Tuesday.

CAQM orders all industries in Delhi to install special cameras for tracking emissions

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

PTZ cameras are motorised mechanical devices that can rotate horizontally (pan), move vertically (tilt), and magnify images (zoom) to monitor wide areas. The announcement comes ahead of the pollution season in Delhi-NCR.

“In the view of persistent use of unapproved fuels, the commission has expanded the areas to be captured by PTZ cameras at industrial units to make coverage comprehensive and for effective monitoring and compliance,” CAQM said in the statement dated October 6.

“Apart from the locations of PTZ cameras already prescribed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board), the commission has directed that industries shall also install PTZ cameras by October 31, 2026, in accordance with the standard operating procedures,” the statement added.

While the commission has set October 31 as the deadline for installing cameras, it has directed that all reports be submitted by November 1.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The commission said the cameras should be positioned to capture all fuel storage areas and fuel charging points. In cases where gas-based fuel is used, the cameras must also capture the gas gauge or meter. The video feeds are to be streamed in real time to the servers of the CPCB. Additionally, all industries must ensure that the cameras and their connectivity have adequate power backup, the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commission said the cameras should be positioned to capture all fuel storage areas and fuel charging points. In cases where gas-based fuel is used, the cameras must also capture the gas gauge or meter. The video feeds are to be streamed in real time to the servers of the CPCB. Additionally, all industries must ensure that the cameras and their connectivity have adequate power backup, the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Amid concerns over worsening air quality in the NCR due to industrial emissions, the commission had in June 2022 prescribed a standard list of approved fuels for various applications, including industrial use. However, its Flying Squads reported multiple instances of industries using unapproved fuels during inspections across the NCR. Given the continued use of such fuels, the commission deemed real-time monitoring of industrial fuel consumption necessary.