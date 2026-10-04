Cash collection agent, friend held for staging robbery in Delhi

A 24-year-old cash collection employee allegedly staged a fake robbery and stole his employer’s ₹30 lakh cash, police said on Saturday, adding that he and his friend — accused of hiding the money — have been arrested and the entire amount has been recovered.

A case under sections 309(6) (robbery) and 3(5) (common intention) of BNS was registered at Moti Nagar police station. (Photo for representation)

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Deputy commissioner of police (west) Hareshwar Swami said the incident was reported on Friday near Zakhira flyover. Parveen Malhotra, who worked as a cash collection employee at Madan Lal Plastic in Tikri Kalan, told police that he had collected ₹30 lakh from three locations on Thursday on his employer’s instructions.

Malhotra said that while returning on his motorcycle, three men riding a black motorcycle intercepted him, snatched the cash bag and injured him on the chest with a blade.

A case under sections 309(6) (robbery) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was subsequently registered at Moti Nagar police station.

During the investigation, however, police found discrepancies in his account. “His shirt did not have a corresponding cut despite the alleged blade injury, while CCTV footage from the purported crime spot and the stated time did not corroborate his version,” a police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} His movements and statements were also found to be inconsistent, following which he was questioned further, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His movements and statements were also found to be inconsistent, following which he was questioned further, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to investigators, Malhotra eventually allegedly admitted to fabricating the robbery to retain the employer’s money. He allegedly handed over the cash bag to his associate, Parveen alias Prem, at Keshav Puram Metro station before injuring himself with a razor blade.

Police said Malhotra also damaged and discarded his mobile phone near Peeragarhi Metro station in an attempt to conceal evidence.

A police team subsequently raided Prem’s residence in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, and recovered the ₹30 lakh cash along with the bag. The motorcycle allegedly used in the incident was also recovered.

The two accused -- Malhotra, a resident of Paschim Vihar, and Prem, 23, of Bahadurgarh -- have been arrested. Further investigation is underway, police said.