New Delhi, Delhi Police apprehended a man from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya in connection with a 28-year-old murder case in which a youth was strangled to death in outer Delhi's Budh Vihar, officials said on Monday.

Caught after 28 years, Delhi murder suspect lived in 4 states to evade arrest more less

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Ramu had been absconding since 1998 and lived in Mumbai, Punjab, Bihar and UP to evade arrest. He was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in January 2000 after repeated attempts to trace him failed, they said.

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The case dates back to March 13, 1998, when the body of Mohit , a native of Bihar's Madhubani district, was found dead inside a hut in Budh Vihar. The victim had ligature marks around his neck and a post-mortem confirmed that he had been strangled to death, police said.

During the investigation, Ramu, who was at the time around 26 years old, was identified as a suspect. He was working alongside the victim at a coal shop in the area, and a quarrel between the two was suspected to be the motive behind the murder, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite efforts by local police, Ramu could not be traced and was declared a proclaimed offender on January 24, 2000, by a court at Tis Hazari. A chargesheet against him was subsequently filed on March 30, 2000, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite efforts by local police, Ramu could not be traced and was declared a proclaimed offender on January 24, 2000, by a court at Tis Hazari. A chargesheet against him was subsequently filed on March 30, 2000, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police recently revived efforts to trace Ramu after receiving specific intelligence about the nearly three-decade-old case. The team obtained records from the Tis Hazari courts and Sultanpuri police station, but faced difficulties as no photograph of the accused was available in police records.

Following sustained intelligence gathering, a team apprehended Ramu from Ayodhya on November 21, bringing his 28-year-long abscondence to an end, they added.

During interrogation, he allegedly said that he had moved across several states to evade arrest. He spent around nine years in Maharashtra's Mumbai, 12 years in Punjab and seven years in Bihar, working as a labourer before eventually settling in Ayodhya, police said.

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Born in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district in 1972, Ramu had come to Delhi in search of employment and started working at the coal shop in Budh Vihar, they said.

After completing the legal formalities, he was lodged in Tihar Jail, police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.