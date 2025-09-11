CBI probes ex-JNU professor over 88L misappropriation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a cheating case against former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor AL Ramanathan and others for allegedly misappropriating over ₹88 lakh, officials said on Wednesday. Ramanathan was suspended in 2021 and was recently terminated from service. The investigation was transferred to the CBI in July 2025, which filed its own case on September 8. (Representational image)

The federal anti-corruption agency took over the investigation from the Delhi Police following a recommendation from Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena.

According to officials, JNU had filed an FIR in 2022 at Vasant Kunj North police station alleging financial irregularities. The accused included Ramanathan, section officers Sneh Rajora Asiwal and Urmil Punhani, project assistant K Murali, and computer operators Nazir Hussain and Ritesh Kumar.

The alleged irregularities came to light during the preparation of the university’s 2021 annual balance sheet, prompting the vice-chancellor to refer the matter to JNU’s finance committee. The committee authorised a fact-finding panel, which found that ₹88,10,712 had been misappropriated in Ramanathan’s project. The FIR states that both regular and contractual staff, as well as outsourced personnel, were prima facie involved.

Ramanathan was suspended in 2021 and was recently terminated from service. The investigation was transferred to the CBI in July 2025, which filed its own case on September 8.

HT reached out to Ramanathan for comment but did not receive a response.