Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

CBI probes ex-JNU professor over 88L misappropriation

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 03:22 am IST

A fact-finding panel has found that ₹88,10,712 had been misappropriated in Ramanathan’s project. The FIR states that both regular and contractual staff, as well as outsourced personnel, were prima facie involved

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a cheating case against former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor AL Ramanathan and others for allegedly misappropriating over 88 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

Ramanathan was suspended in 2021 and was recently terminated from service. The investigation was transferred to the CBI in July 2025, which filed its own case on September 8. (Representational image)
Ramanathan was suspended in 2021 and was recently terminated from service. The investigation was transferred to the CBI in July 2025, which filed its own case on September 8. (Representational image)

The federal anti-corruption agency took over the investigation from the Delhi Police following a recommendation from Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena.

According to officials, JNU had filed an FIR in 2022 at Vasant Kunj North police station alleging financial irregularities. The accused included Ramanathan, section officers Sneh Rajora Asiwal and Urmil Punhani, project assistant K Murali, and computer operators Nazir Hussain and Ritesh Kumar.

The alleged irregularities came to light during the preparation of the university’s 2021 annual balance sheet, prompting the vice-chancellor to refer the matter to JNU’s finance committee. The committee authorised a fact-finding panel, which found that 88,10,712 had been misappropriated in Ramanathan’s project. The FIR states that both regular and contractual staff, as well as outsourced personnel, were prima facie involved.

Ramanathan was suspended in 2021 and was recently terminated from service. The investigation was transferred to the CBI in July 2025, which filed its own case on September 8.

HT reached out to Ramanathan for comment but did not receive a response.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / CBI probes ex-JNU professor over 88L misappropriation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On