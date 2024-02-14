Farmers' protest: CBSE asks students to use Delhi Metro on way to exam centres

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday advised students to use Delhi Metro services to reach the centres for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, which will be conducted from February 15 (Thursday) to March 13. The board also urged students to leave early for their centres to avoid any unwarranted delay. Students prepare for their CBSE senior school certificate examinations for Class XII standard, at the last moments before entering an examination hall in New Delhi. AFP Photo/Raveendran

The advisory has come amid an array of traffic restrictions in the national capital in the wake of the farmers’ march towards the city. CBSE said in the advisory: “Due to the prevailing situation in Delhi, it is expected that there will be traffic-related issues which may cause delay in reaching the examination center... Therefore, all students are advised to leave their homes early so that they can arrive on time as per the instructions issued by CBSE. It is advisable to use metro services to reach the examination centers, which are running smoothly”.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

This year, more than 3.9 million students from 26 countries will appear for the CBSE board examinations. As many as 5,80,192 students will appear for the exams at the 877 centres in Delhi. The exam will start at 10.30am and students are expected to reach their centers at or before 10am.

“All CBSE students all over India and other countries are also requested to reach the examination centre on or before 10.00 am (IST) keeping in mind the local conditions, traffic, weather conditions, distance, etc... Only those students will be allowed entry who arrive at 10.00,” CBSE said.