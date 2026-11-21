The Supreme Court’s suo motu proceedings concerning the proposed relocation of the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library (CSL) from Central Vista have been referred to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant after the bench hearing the matter said it did not have the roster to hear public interest litigations (PILs).

The Central Secretariat Library houses around 850,000 books, some dating back centuries, including volumes from as early as 1702. (ANI) more less

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Citing the CJI’s recent decision to transfer two matters involving individual disputes that had been converted into PILs from a bench that did not have the roster to hear PIL matters, a bench of justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva said on Friday: “List the matter before the CJI for placing the case before an appropriate bench.”

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The development follows a news report published by HT on Wednesday about the CJI’s decision to move the two matters.

Also read: No books shall be removed from Central Secretariat Library till next hearing: Centre tells SC

SC had taken suo motu cognisance of library’s uncertain future

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{{^usCountry}} In October, the bench took cognisance of a news report which said that CSL being the second largest library in the country has no space in the Central Vista Plan. This jeopardised the fate of 850,000 books treasured as a literary heritage. The matter was heard on two occasions in the past and responses were sought from the Centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In October, the bench took cognisance of a news report which said that CSL being the second largest library in the country has no space in the Central Vista Plan. This jeopardised the fate of 850,000 books treasured as a literary heritage. The matter was heard on two occasions in the past and responses were sought from the Centre. {{/usCountry}}

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The court had appointed senior advocate Haripriya Padmanabhan as amicus curiae to assist it.

Expressing reservations about continuing with the proceedings, the bench said on Friday: “We do not wish to hear the matter after the recent decision by the CJI as we do not have the PIL roster.” Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, along with additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, appeared for the Centre.

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“We will refer the case to the CJI. It will not be proper for us to say anything since we are not dealing with the matter,” the bench said.

Also read: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance as 135-year-old library faces eviction over Central Vista redevelopment project

Centre’s undertaking on books to remain in force

The court, however, reminded Mehta that the Centre had given an undertaking on November 16 that no books would be removed from the CSL until the next hearing, scheduled for Friday. “Our statement will continue. We wish to assure this court that the Centre is equally conscious of preserving our heritage,” Mehta said.

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The bench expressed concern over books belonging to the library being kept in cartons at a facility in RK Puram. “Heritage does not just [exist] in Lutyens’ Delhi. You must give us a picture of what happens to the books. We expressed concerns over the manner in which books were being thrown like that,” it said.

At the previous hearing on Monday, the court had criticised the handling of the library’s collection, observing: “There seems to be an ad-hoc approach. This is our heritage as some books date back to 1702. If you are not bothered, give it to some country that will take care.”

While referring the matter to the CJI, the bench recorded in its order that the undertaking given on November 16 would continue. Mehta also assured the court that arrangements were being made to ensure adequate space for the library.

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Also read: SC seeks Centre’s plan on Delhi CSL library relocation

Centre earmarks space in Kartavya Bhawan-4 for two libraries

In an affidavit filed earlier this week, the Centre said the CSL is currently housed in a separate library building on the premises of Shastri Bhawan, with a total floor area of approximately 4,144.08 square metres.

Under the proposed redevelopment, approximately 5,583 square metres in Kartavya Bhawan-4 has been earmarked for the permanent accommodation of the CSL and the Tulsi Sadar Library (TSL), which closed in 2011. The proposed space comprises 4,112 square metres on the ground floor and 1,471 square metres on the first floor. Construction of Kartavya Bhawan is scheduled to be completed by December 2028, the affidavit said.

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Explaining the presence of books at RK Puram, the Centre said they belonged to the TSL at Mandi House, which shut down because of the construction of the underground Mandi House metro station on the Central Secretariat-Red Fort corridor of the Delhi Metro. The library had a collection of approximately 225,000 books, which are now stored at Tulsi Sadan Library (Store), West Block-8, First Floor, B, Sector-1, RK Puram, the affidavit said.

The CSL was directed to vacate its premises by September 30 through an order issued on September 17 as part of the redevelopment plan. The library had written to the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) seeking alternative accommodation, but no arrangement materialised.

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The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) issued the September 17 order directing the CSL, along with other ministries operating from Shastri Bhawan, to remove all furniture, electronic equipment and other accessories to hand over vacant possession for demolition and reconstruction. The report on this order formed the basis of the Supreme Court’s suo motu proceedings.