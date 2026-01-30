Central Secretariat to become Delhi Metro’s second triple interchange station

The Central Secretariat Metro station will become a triple interchange station under the newly approved Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Phase 5 (A) corridors. Along with the Yellow and Violet lines, the station will now also connect to the Magenta line’s Central Vista Corridor extension from RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha. Kashmere Gate is currently the only operational triple interchange station, connecting the Yellow, Violet and Red lines. (HT Archive)

“This will link all Kartavya Bhawans and provide doorstep connectivity to nearly 60,000 office-goers and about 200,000 visitors every day. It will also help reduce pollution and the use of fossil fuels, improving ease of living,” a DMRC official said.

Four more stations will become triple interchange stations under Phase 4 of the DMRC expansion. Azadpur station, which currently connects the Yellow and Pink lines, will also be linked to the Janakpuri West–RK Puram section of the Magenta line.

Lajpat Nagar station, which connects the Violet and Pink lines, will be linked to the Golden line running from Lajpat Nagar to Saket’s Block G. Inderlok station, which connects the Red and Green lines, and New Delhi station, which connects the Yellow and Airport Express lines, will also be linked to the Magenta line’s Inderlok–Indraprastha corridor.

Officials said the Inderlok–Indraprastha corridor was earlier planned as part of the Green line but has now been included in the Magenta line. “The entire stretch from Inderlok to Indraprastha and from RK Ashram Marg to Janakpuri will be part of the Magenta line. Earlier, the Inderlok–Indraprastha section was shown as part of the Green line because the Central Vista corridor had not yet been approved,” a DMRC official said on condition of anonymity.

At present, the DMRC network has 29 interchange stations. This number will rise to 43 after the completion of Phase 4 and further to 46 after Phase 5 (A). Kashmere Gate is currently the only operational triple interchange station, connecting the Yellow, Violet and Red lines.