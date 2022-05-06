Centre, AAP at loggerheads over temple demolition notice claims
Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi for “spreading lies” and “building a fake narrative” that the Centre and its agencies are on the verge of “bulldozing temples” in the Capital -- a charge she refuted while asking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “at least leave the temples out of this hooliganism, extortion, and bulldozer politics”.
In a series of tweets, Puri said Atishi was misleading people as such decisions were taken by the Delhi government’s religious committee.
Atishi, in reply, tweeted a demolition notice sent by the Land and Development Office, under the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), to a temple in Sarojini Nagar.
“I suggest the MLA educate herself. The Religious Committee which takes decisions on such matters is under Delhi Govt. Land owning agencies only determine if govt land is being encroached upon. Even that is not final- there are systemic mechanisms in place,” Puri tweeted on Thursday.
Replying to Puri, Atishi tweeted, “Hardeep Puri ji, your ministry had given the demolition notice to Sai Dham temple in Sarojini Nagar on April 19, and Delhi High Court on May 2 stayed the demolition and referred the matter to ‘Religious Committee’. BJP had done all the preparations to run bulldozers on the temple!”
She added: “I request the BJP with folded hands to at least leave temples out of this hooliganism, extortion and bulldozer politics!”
On Tuesday, Atishi held a press conference in which she claimed that the BJP-led Central government had initiated a move to demolish four temples in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar area, accusing the saffron party of playing “bulldozer politics” in Delhi.
On Thursday, Puri alleged that the AAP MLA was unaware of “her own government’s actions”.
“The Religious Committee under a senior official of Delhi Govt, has already met twice on 26 & 29 April. A joint inspection was carried out on 27 April under its directions. The MLA does not appear to be aware of her own Govt’s actions as she manufactures a fake narrative.”
He also asked Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to restrain her. “A lie will remain a lie no matter how many times it is repeated. So if Atishi Ji continues to falsify the narrative further, the Hon’ble Delhi CM should rein in the MLA, failing which I will address a press conference to set the record straight,” he tweeted.
Five persons die in twin Himachal mishaps
Five persons were killed in two accidents that took place in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, police said on Thursday. Four persons had died when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a 150-metre-deep gorge at Chhupadi village in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district late on Wednesday night. Rohru deputy superintendent of police Chaman Kumar said the victims were returning home after attending a marriage function.
Justice Satyen Vaidya sworn in as permanent judge of HP high court
Justice Satyen Vaidya was sworn in as the permanent judge of the Himachal Pradesh high court in a ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Shimla on Thursday. He was administered the oath of office by HP governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in the presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and chief justice of Himachal Pradesh high court Mohammad Rafiq. Justice Vaidya was born on December 22,1963, in Mandi.
BJP will again form government in Himachal Pradesh: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday reiterated his claim that the BJP will repeat its government in the upcoming state assembly elections and no third party stood any chance in HP's political landscapes.
Congress leaders put up a united show at Shimla rally
Notwithstanding multiple divisions in the party, the Congress that is trying to make a comeback in the upcoming Himachal assembly elections held a public rally in Shimla on Thursday to give a message of unity to the party's rank and file. All India Congress Committee in-charge of Himachal affairs Rajeev Shukla made it clear to the state leaders that personal interests were subservient to the larger interests of the Congress.
56 IAS, KAS officers transferred in J&K administrative rejig
In a major administrative reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 56 IAS, and police officers were transferred with eight women officers getting key positions. Ramesh Kumar has been posted as Jammu divisional commissioner, relieving Raghav Langer, who has been posted as secretary planning, monitoring and development. Jammu deputy commissioner, Anshul Garg, was transferred as CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. Kritika Jyotsna, Ganderbal DC, was transferred and posted as Udhampur DC.
