Centre directs MCD to clear waste along railway tracks in Delhi

New Delhi

The MCD was also directed to map and document the problematic areas, prepare an action plan to tackle garbage accumulation and unauthorised waste dumping along railway tracks within 15 days. (Representative photo)

The central government has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to clear waste dumped along railway tracks and railway land, after the railway ministry flagged “huge solid waste accumulation dumping” of legacy waste at 125 locations on 18.93km of railway land in a meeting with the civic body and Union home secretary.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The MCD was also directed to map and document the problematic areas, prepare an action plan to tackle garbage accumulation and unauthorised waste dumping along railway tracks within 15 days, at a meeting on October 26 to review cleanliness in Delhi under the Centre’s Special Campaign 6.0. The meeting, chaired by the Union home secretary, was attended by representatives of the ministry of home affairs (MHA), Railway Board, department of administrative reforms and public grievances (DARPG), MCD and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

According to the minutes of the meeting, the chairman of the Railway Board highlighted accumulation and dumping of large quantities of solid waste near railway tracks and adjoining areas, largely due to unauthorised encroachments and colonies. Of the total 365.2km of railway track length in Delhi, legacy waste affects 18.93km across 125 identified locations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} MCD officials said the agency, along with the railway authorities and the Centre’s UT Division, has been asked to survey adjoining colonies and identify areas contributing to dumping along railway tracks. “The exercise will also map the total waste generated and establish strict enforcement measures to prevent unauthorised dumping,” the official, who did not wish to be named, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MCD officials said the agency, along with the railway authorities and the Centre’s UT Division, has been asked to survey adjoining colonies and identify areas contributing to dumping along railway tracks. “The exercise will also map the total waste generated and establish strict enforcement measures to prevent unauthorised dumping,” the official, who did not wish to be named, said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Railway Board flagged that the situation posed serious environmental hazards, public health risks as well as operational safety concerns. It also called for an organised daily waste collection mechanism to prevent further accumulation. The Union home secretary directed the MCD to prepare a practical plan for daily door-to-door waste collection and ensure that the garbage is disposed of at authorised sites.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The home secretary also stressed that door-to-door waste collection must be strictly implemented in all adjoining areas, including unauthorised habitations, to ensure that garbage does not accumulate on railway land,” the official said.

The MCD and other agencies have been asked to undertake awareness campaigns and involve local communities and non-governmental organisations in keeping the areas clean. The meeting was convened as a follow-up to an October 19 review meeting chaired by the principal secretary to the Prime Minister on the Special Swachhata Campaign 6.0.

The matter was earlier taken up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). In December 2023, MCD had lifted over 9,500 tonnes of solid waste along 105km of railway tracks in Delhi. Officials had set a target to clean the entire network of railway tracks in Delhi by March 31, 2024.