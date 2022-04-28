Charge sheet issued against 2 nurses, AIIMS tells Delhi HC
The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Wednesday informed the Delhi high court that it has issued a charge sheet against two members of the nurses’ union, one of whom has been suspended.
This came after it was found that they were reportedly involved in an April 22 incident at the institute, when a group of nurses headed by Harish Kajla entered the main operation theatre (OT) to protest against the shortage of manpower in the nursing department, and allegedly misbehaved with a resident doctor who was the duty officer that day.
Show cause notices were sent by the hospital to four members of the nursing staff for disruption of services and misbehaviour with duty doctors, and on Monday, Kajla was suspended with “immediate effect”.
Advocate Satya Ranjan Swain, counsel for AIIMS, however, assured Justice Yashwant Varma that presently no further punitive disciplinary actions are proposed to be taken against the other persons who were identified in that April 22 incident. He added that the institute will expeditiously constitute a committee to examine the grievances of its nurses’ union.
Taking all the submissions of the AIIMS’ counsel on record, the court said, “The statement so made is recorded and accepted. It is clarified that notwithstanding the statement noted above, disciplinary proceedings that may have already been initiated shall be proceeded with in accordance with law. The court also takes on board the statement made on behalf of the petitioner (AIIMS) that a committee shall be duly constituted with expedition to examine the grievances of the union,” the judge noted in its order.
The court also asked a responsible office bearer of the nurses’ union to submit an undertaking within 48 hours before the competent authority of AIIMS of good behaviour and conduct on behalf of all of its members and that the functioning of the institute and the extension of patient services shall not be disrupted in any manner.
The matter would be heard on July 29.
Kajla denied all the allegations and any misconduct, the plea said, adding that he did not give satisfactory replies much less any cogent and proper reason for resorting to such irresponsible and illegal action.
‘Disruptions’ made changes in NCT Act necessary, says Centre’s affidavit
Disruptions created by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi by keeping the Lieutenant Governor in the dark about crucial executive decisions made it expedient for the Union government to come out with amendments in the law on administration of the national capital, an affidavit filed by the Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court while justifying the 2021 Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act. The AAP did not respond on Wednesday.
At least five artists living in Asian Games village asked to move out
The Union ministry for housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) has given time till Monday to at least five artists living in the Asian Games Village complex in south Delhi to vacate their government-allotted accommodation, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. 90-year-old Guru Mayadhar Raut, an Odissi dancer who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2010's daughter Madhumita, herself an artist, said her father has always taught in the traditional way, and never looked at the commercial aspect while confirming that they were made to vacate the property.
SDMC mayor leads more ‘encroachment’ site visits
South Delhi mayor Mukesh Suryan inspected areas of Sarita Vihar, Jaitpur and Madanpur Khadar wards, all located on the periphery of the Okhla/Shaheen Bagh region, on Wednesday and reiterated his earlier statement that encroachment removal drives will be carried out in these areas in the coming days. Suryan said he will also visit Shaheen Bagh area soon to identify illegal encroachments.
MCDs should have used bulldozers on trash: Delhi minister
A day after a massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday blamed the corruption in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led municipal corporations for the blaze, adding that the saffron party should have used bulldozers to clear dump yards in the Capital.
Guest Column | Audit can wait, fix Punjab’s political economy
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann recently tweeted, “We will have public debt of the state audited so as to ascertain if it has been misused, fix responsibility and make recovery from those responsible.” No audit is required to answer these questions. The recently submitted report of the 6th finance commission has two chapters dealing with the state economy and finances, which have exhaustively dealt with the problem of debt sustainability.
