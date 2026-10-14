Chief minister Rekha Gupta credits Centre for accelerating Delhi’s development

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday credited the Centre’s support for accelerating development in the Capital and said several stalled projects gained momentum after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2025.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta. (HT PHOTO)

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Speaking at a press conference, Gupta said the Delhi Cabinet expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he completed 25 years in public service and for his guidance and financial assistance in addressing the city’s long-standing problems. The Delhi Cabinet met on Tuesday and passed a resolution thanking the prime minister for his 25 years of service.

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“Earlier, several works remained stalled. After our government was elected in 2025, all central government policies were implemented in Delhi. The Ayushman Yojana was implemented after the first Cabinet meeting,” Gupta said.

She said the Centre has played a key role in advancing the government’s vision of a “Viksit Delhi” or developed Delhi by supporting initiatives and helping resolve legacy issues.

Gupta linked the government’s efforts to decongest the Capital to road infrastructure projects being undertaken with the Centre’s support, saying these would help improve connectivity and ease traffic movement.

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{{^usCountry}} She slammed the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress over the protests against the chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and their demands for the rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She slammed the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress over the protests against the chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and their demands for the rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. {{/usCountry}}

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“It is not the first time that the SIR exercise is happening in the country. In Delhi, the SIR exercise also happened in 2002. Then they had no issues. After SIR, their government came to power in Keralam. Congress has been completely rejected by the people of Delhi. Even AAP has been rejected by the people. The AAP should focus on Punjab, where it is in power,” she said. “In Punjab, the drug mafia is wreaking havoc. They are killing people. Even yesterday, a gruesome murder happened. Why is the CJP [Cockroach Janta Party] not going there and protesting? They are the B team of AAP,” she said.

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Anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota was shot dead by a medical store owner in Punjab’s Mansa district on Tuesday, triggering a major political backlash against the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government. Police said Jhota was questioning the chemist over the alleged illegal sale of addictive drugs and was recording the confrontation on his mobile phone.