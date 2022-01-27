Cinema hall, schools, markets: What's open, what's closed in Delhi from Friday

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday decided to lift the weekend curfew which was imposed in the national capital in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases. The odd-even system of opening non-essential shops has also been done away with. The latest order has been issued on Thursday night.

Here are the details

1. All government offices will function with officers of the level of Grade 1 and above to the extent of 100% strength. Other staff will attend the office up to 50% of the strength, while the remaining 50% will work from home. Essential departments will function at full strength.

2. Shops and establishments dealing with non-essential goods and services in markets, market complexes and malls shall be allowed to open between 10am and 8pm without odd-even restrictions.

3. Cinema halls/theatres/multiplexes shall be allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity, subject to strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

4. Restaurants shall be allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity from 8am to 10pm.

5. Bars shall be allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity from 12 noon to 10pm.

6. Marriage events shall be allowed up to 50% capacity of the venue with a ceiling of 200 persons. The halls should remain closed except for the purpose of marriages.

7. Up to 100 persons are allowed in funeral-related gatherings.

8. There shall be no weekend curfew, but the night curfew from 10pm to 5am every day will remain in force.

Schools, educational institutes, gyms will remain closed as the order did not mention anything on these. Education minister Manish Sisodia had on Wednesday met a delegation of parents of children and agreed with their demand for reopening schools. He said he was of the opinion that schools should be resumed as this is now harming the children.

Delhi on Thursday reported 4,291 fresh cases and records show it just took 10 days for the national capital for the daily cases to drop below the 10,000 mark. Daily cases reached the peak on January 13 with 28,867 fresh cases.