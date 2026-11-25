Cockroach Janta Party(CJP) co-convener Saurav Das on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of using a show-cause notice over alleged discrepancies in his passport details to prevent him from travelling to the United Kingdom (UK) to deliver a lecture at Oxford Union.

Saurav Das (Hindustan Times)

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He called it an attempt to harass him and intimidate the youth.

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“The notice was sent just five hours before my flight, and its sole purpose was to harass me and send a message to other young people: look, this could happen to you too,” Das said.

Das was scheduled to travel to the UK for an event at the Oxford Union on December 1, where he said he was invited to speak about the “Cockroach Movement”.

The central government was yet to comment on the allegations, but people aware of the matter said that the address details and credentials of the CJP co-convener were under probe for the past few months.

A person aware of the matter said, “If you remember, the Puducherry police team had also visited his house to verify the address he submitted in the court. The addresses he submitted were different from the place where he was living in south Delhi. There are discrepancies related to this place of birth in the passport and other details such as Aadhaar. This is why a notice was issued to Saurav Das by the Regional Passport Office of Chennai in which he was asked not to use the passport for any purposes, including travel,” a person aware of the matter said.

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{{^usCountry}} On October 30, a bench of the Madras High Court issued a notice to the Regional Passport Officer, Chennai, seeking the RPO’s reply on a PIL alleging that Das was not an Indian citizen and that his passport should be cancelled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On October 30, a bench of the Madras High Court issued a notice to the Regional Passport Officer, Chennai, seeking the RPO’s reply on a PIL alleging that Das was not an Indian citizen and that his passport should be cancelled. {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, said, “Saurav Das, who has so far opposed the Government of India... wanted to slip out to defame India from abroad on the Constitution Day. He was going to a private body to spew anti-India venom.”

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also questioned the reasons behind the restriction. “What is the reason for stopping him from travelling abroad? What is wrong with an Indian citizen visiting renowned universities and speaking about a movement that gained international recognition? Is Saurav a criminal? Has he looted a bank?” Dipke said during a media interaction at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra on Tuesday afternoon.