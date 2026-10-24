Class 12 student found dead with burn injuries at east Delhi school, police suspect suicide

A Class 12 student was found dead with burn injuries behind the guard room at a government school in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar on Saturday, with police probing the case as a suspected suicide.

A purported suicide note and other materials were recovered from the scene and the student’s school bag, police officers said. (Representational Image) (Naveen sharma)

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Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said that the 18-year-old student died by suicide but refused to share further details.

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A purported suicide note and other materials were recovered from the scene and the student’s school bag, police officers said.

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DCP Meena said that on Saturday morning, the police control room received a call regarding a fire incident at a government school in Krishna Nagar. A team from the Krishna Nagar police station reached the school and found a Class 12 student lying in a burnt condition behind the school’s guard room.

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“During preliminary proceedings, certain materials were recovered from the spot and the deceased’s school bag. The crime scene investigation team was called to inspect the scene and collect relevant evidence,” said Meena.

“The circumstances leading to the incident are being examined, and further enquiry is in progress,” DCP Meena added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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