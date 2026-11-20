Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved upgrading existing sub-registrar offices into “Jan Sewa Kendras” (public service centres), where all services related to sub-registrar, tehsil and SDM offices, including property registration, certificates, and marriage and society registration, will be available under one roof.

The approval follows the chief minister’s meeting with the revenue department on Wednesday. (HT)

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The approval follows the chief minister’s meeting with the revenue department on Wednesday.

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A senior official, who attended the meeting, said that under the new setup, sub-registrar offices will operate on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to improve service delivery and introduce online slot booking, among other features.

“The move will allow services like the issuance of marriage certificates, property registrations, statutory certificates, land and revenue administration, and society registrations to be available at the same Jan Sewa Kendra, eliminating the hassle of traveling from one government office to another,” the official said.

According to officials, these centres will be constructed as modern pre-engineered structures designed for quick assembly. They will feature waiting areas, appointment and token-based queues, help desks, and specialised facilities for senior citizens, women, and persons with disabilities.

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{{^usCountry}} “The registration software will be integrated with the e-District platform. A service provider will supply the infrastructure, amenities, and front-office staff under strict service standards, while statutory functions will remain with government officers. Every service will carry defined service levels and timelines,” the official quoted above said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The registration software will be integrated with the e-District platform. A service provider will supply the infrastructure, amenities, and front-office staff under strict service standards, while statutory functions will remain with government officers. Every service will carry defined service levels and timelines,” the official quoted above said. {{/usCountry}}

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CM Gupta said the Delhi government’s objective is to spare citizens from visiting multiple offices and save them unnecessary hardship.

“The decision to transform existing sub-registrar offices into modern public service centres is a significant step in this direction. Every official here will be held accountable. Our government is committed to ensuring that government services in Delhi are not merely available, but are also simple, accessible, time-bound, and delivered in a manner that upholds the dignity of the citizens,” she said.

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Atul Goel, who heads URJA, an umbrella body of RWAs, said digitisation needs to be carried out in true sense for any meaningful change to be achieved. “For instance, if one wants a marriage certificate, despite the online certification process, they are still asked for physical copies to get them notarised. Oftentimes, the process is not possible to navigate without touts and corruption. Government should develop a digital system whereby there is minimal human intervention.”

Earlier in September, the government had increased the number of sub-registrar offices in the city from 22 to 39, aligning them with the 39 sub-divisions spread across 13 revenue districts.

Sub-registrar offices handle registrations and other revenue-related matters that directly affect citizens, including property and document services. The government stated that appointing officers across all 39 sub-divisions will help streamline operations.

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The consolidation of services in sub-registrar offices aligns with the previously announced mini-secretariat policy. Under this initiative, all district-level offices are being brought under one roof, districts are being restructured into 13 divisions, and municipal zone boundaries are being aligned with district boundaries.

The proposed mini-secretariats will bring multiple departments, including those not currently under the administrative control of district authorities, and their representatives together under one roof to improve citizen services.